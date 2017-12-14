Suburban family’s cuccidati Christmas cookie recipe straight out of Sicily

Last month, we asked viewers to send us their favorite family recipes that also have a great story behind them. We got some great recipes, but the story of the “Cuccidati” holiday cookies from the Warren Family caught our attention.

Dating back generations, the Warren Family’s holiday tradition comes all the way from Sicily.

WGN’s Micah Matere joined the family in their Lombard kitchen to hear their story.

Make the dessert yourself with the following recipe:

“Cuccidati”—The DiGangi version

5 Lbs. AP Flour

4 cups Sugar

1 Lb. Shortening-Crisco

5 Teaspoons Baking Powder

1 Doz. Whole Eggs

2 Teaspoons Orange Rind

Pinch of Salt

Mix/Cream Crisco and Sugar. Add Eggs. Add Dry Ingredients. Let dough sit for about ½ hour

Special Notation-add orange juice to moisten dough-dough can be a bit dry.

Filling

1 Lb. Figs-Chopped

3 Lbs. Raisins-rinse in water

1 Lb. Roasted Almonds-Chopped

1 Lb. Roasted Walnuts or Pecans Chopped

2 Teaspoons Orange & Lemon Rind

1 Cup Orange Preserves

2 Teaspoons Nutmeg

2 Teaspoons Cinnamon

Mix 2 cups orange juice with chopped fruit-Let stand 2 hours.

Add chopped nuts to fruit mixture- Let stand in refrigeration overnight-stirring occasionally.

Take an egg size piece of dough, roll out to an oval shape approx. ¼ inch thickness.

Take approx. 1 to 2 Tablespoon of filling, place in the middle of the oval. Enclose the filling with the dough, pinch to close all ends.

You can use fork to pinch the ends to seal the cookie.

Bake at 350 degrees, for approx. 20 minutes until bottom of cookie is golden brown