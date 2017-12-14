White Sox showing strong interest in acquiring Orioles 3B Manny Machado: Reports

ORLANDO – Last year, Rick Hahn surprised everyone by pulling off a deal with the Red Sox for Chris Sale that effectively started the team’s rebuild.

Nothing could top that as far as excitement for the White Sox the year after the course of the franchise was dramatically altered, right?

Not so fast.

According to multiple reports on Thursday morning, the team has made a “strong offer” to acquire Orioles third baseman Manny Machado. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was the first to report the news early Thursday morning.

From earlier this morning: The latest on Machado, including details on the #WhiteSox’s push: https://t.co/8emZ0hh1yH $ — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 14, 2017

Rosenthal reports that White Sox pitching prospects Lucas Giolito and/or Michael Kopech could be involved in a potential deal. There is also a shot that the team could turn around a trade Machado to add more prospects to the system, since the third baseman is entering the final year of a contract in 2018.

General Manager Rick Hahn wouldn’t specifically address reporters about the team’s interest or current offers for Machado, but did try to reinforce the team’s commitment to their rebuilding process.

“You know us well enough to know that everything we’ve done the last year plus has been aimed at putting us in the best position for the long term and nothing has changed in terms of what we are trying to accomplish. We’re not looking to make any sort of move that’s aimed a simply jumping up or perhaps contending for a Wild Card or even the division for one year.

“The focus remains on the long term.”

Known for his glove and his bat, Machado has spent all five of his MLB seasons with the Orioles. A three-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner, he hit 33 homers with 95 RBIs in 2017 while hitting .259.