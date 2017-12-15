2 shot, including 13-year-old, on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Two bystanders were shot, including a 13-year-old boy, Friday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side.

Police say the shooting occurred near 79th and Ashland in front of a Shell gas station. Authorities are working to identify the shooter and are following several leads.

The 13-year-old boy, who is expected to survive, was taken to the Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the jaw.

A 28-year-old man was also wounded and taken to the hospital. He is stable with a gunshot wound to the ankle.

Police say the incident began with a fight between two people inside the gas station. When the two walked outside, a third person followed them and began shooting.