City drops lawsuit against teenager’s estate

CHICAGO — The city of Chicago has dropped its plans to sue the estate of a teenager who was killed by a Chicago police officer.

City lawyers filed suit yesterday against Quintonio Legrier’s estate, claiming he was responsible for the shooting.

The shooting happened the morning after Christmas in 2015.

Police say Legrier came at the officers with an aluminum bat, prompting one officer to shoot, killing both Legrier and an innocent neighbor, Bettie Jones.

The city was hoping a successful lawsuit could help defray some financial liability for Jones’ death. That lawsuit goes to trial in June.