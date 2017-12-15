Family, friends say goodbye to woman killed in Union Pacific train collision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYWOOD -- About 100 friends and family members said their goodbyes to a Belwood woman killed Friday morning when a train struck her car.

They were here to celebrate the life of 21-year-old Jocelyn Morales.

"She was just someone everyone wanted to be around all the time," said Jasmine Velasquez, Jocelyn's cousin.

Morales' family says Jocelyn received a ride home from a get-together with a friend about 2 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters say the man driving the car attempted to travel around crossing gates and was hit by a Union Pacific train. The man remained in critical condition Friday night. Jocelyn died shortly after the collision.

Investigators say her friend tried to beat the train.

"I'm always going to remember her smile," said Bianca Moreno, the 21-year-old's cousin. "She was always there for every one of us."

Morales' family says they are not sure what led up the collision. The police departments in Maywood and Melrose Park each say the other is in charge of the investigation.