Man in custody in connection to Target parking lot shooting

CHICAGO -- A man is in custody in connection to Thursday night's fatal shooting during an armed robbery at a Target parking lot on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. Thursday near 33rd St. and Damen in the McKinley Park neighborhood. Sources close to the investigation say the man who shot and killed the 21-year-old had a concealed carry permit.

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said authorities are investigating if the shooting was narcotics-related.

Sources also say the shooter drove off in his Nissan Altima after the shooting, but police tracked him down on South Damen as he headed back to the scene to talk to police. Police found two guns in the car, along with shell casings.

Target released a statement in response to the incident:

"At Target, our guests are at the center of everything we do, and our commitment to creating a safe and secure shopping environment in our stores is unwavering. As part of this commitment to safety, we have robust procedures, policies and trainings in place to ensure that our stores are safe places to shop and work. Law enforcement was contacted after a shooting last night in our parking lot, and we’ll assist them in whatever way we can. Please reach out to law enforcement if you have additional questions.”

Area central detectives are handling the investigation. They have not released the victim’s name.