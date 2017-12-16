FBI seeks Chicago bank robbery suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- FBI agents are hunting a serial bank robbery suspect who allegedly robbed four banks in the last four days.

Authorities believe the same man is involved in each robbery, and the FBI is asking for help from the public. The suspect could face two decades in prison for each offense.

FBI agents described him as a white man with black hair. He's in his 20s or 30s and about 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall. He weighs 140 to 150 pounds.

Authorities say the robbery spree began at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday when police were called to a Fifth Third Bank branch in the South Loop. About 9 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a robbery at a U.S. Bank branch in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side.

About 8 a.m. Friday, police were called to a robbery at the Chase Tower on Dearborn Street, and 20 minutes later and two blocks away, a Chase Bank branch on Monroe Street in the Loop was robbed.

The suspect stole between a few hundred dollars to $1,000 in each robbery. Every time, he sported a dark winter coat with a tightly-pulled hood, and he revealed enough of his face to make himself recognizable.

The phone number for the FBI Chicago field office is 312-421-6700.​ The agency is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.