7-year-old sexually assaulted in alley near elementary school

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are looking for the man responsible for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy in an alley near an elementary school on the far South Side Wednesday morning.

Police say around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, a man grabbed the arm of a 7-year-old boy and dragged him into an alley nearby Gately Stadium, a public park and Wendell Smith Elementary School in the Fernwood neighborhood. According to police, he sexually abused the boy until he was able to kick the offender and run to safety.

Police released a description of the suspect, saying he’s a male standing between 5'2" to 5'6, with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and white winter hat, a black ski mask and a black hooded sweatshirt.

A mother of two young children, Ashley Avery lives in a home that looks out on the alley. She says she didn’t see anything suspicious on Wednesday, but says she always keeps an eye on her own kids.

“It’s scary. I already have them tight-knitted with me," Avery said. "If I can’t go, they can’t go. If they can’t go, I can’t go.”

A nearby gas station has a couple of surveillance cameras, but none was pointed at the alley, and footage reviewed by WGN didn't capture the offender.

Roseland neighborhood parent Jason Hobbs says it's adults, not surveillance cameras, that should be watching the neighborhood.

“As parents, as school officials we need to be protective of our children as they come up, we need to be the ones watching out for them,” Hobbs said.

Police were patrolling the area Sunday, but so far there have been no arrests in the case.