Even as Christmas lists go digital, the holiday spirit remains the same

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- In the day before his biggest week, Santa carried on Christmas traditions across Chicago, posing for photos and checking the "Naughty" and "Nice" lists - even if they're on a smart phone app now.

The biggest change, according to Santa, is kids used to write their lists out on paper, backward "S's" and all. Today, they're much more likely to bring out a smartphone or tablet when it comes time to tell Santa what they want.

WGN's Sean Lewis caught up with Santa during the busy season - and got the inside scoop from kids on the best toys this Christmas.