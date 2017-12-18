Andy Frye looks back on the Winter Meetings on Sunday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Last week put baseball in the spotlight, but the burners on the Hot Stove are far from cooling off.

Moves were made with the Cubs, but more are likely to come as they shape their 2018 roster. Meanwhile the White Sox could or could not make another roster-altering move in the coming months.

After the conclusion of the Winter Meetings in Orlando, Andy Frye of Rolling Stone made his latest apperance on Sports Feed to discuss the happenings in the baseball offseason. From the Cubs to the Sox, from Arrieta to Machado, he discussed a number of different scenarios with Josh Frydman on Sunday's show.

To watch Andy's segments, click on the video above.