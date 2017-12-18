× Free Stan’s Donuts for life up for grabs at new Michigan Ave shop

CHICAGO — Stan’s Donuts is offering a chance at free donuts for life.

The Michigan Ave flagship store opens this Saturday December 23rd, but because of the Christmas holiday, the celebration will be a week later on Saturday December 30th.

The first 100 guests through the door will get a free glazed doughnut.

One special customer will win the golden doughnut, coated in edible gold leaf, which grants the grand prize of free Stan’s Donuts for life.