Man denied bond for attempting to suffocate woman in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO — A man is charged with trying to suffocate a woman in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Derek Larbie was denied bond over the weekend.

He faces several charges including attempted murder.

Prosecutors say he broke into the victim’s apartment on July 21, the day after spending the night with her when she was heavily intoxicated.

The incident happened on the 2200 block of North Racine.

The Sun-Times reports the victim fought as he tried to smother her with a pillow, and his body weight, before her roommate scared him off.

Larbie was recently arrested in Pennsylvania on unrelated charges before he was extradited to Chicago.

Police had his phone number since it was put in the victim’s cellphone.