Naked man shot while causing disturbance in cell phone store, witnesses say

CHICAGO -- A 55-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot inside a cell phone store in the Near West Side neighborhood Monday night.

Police say a 55-year-old man was causing a "disturbance" inside the T-Mobile store near Western and Madison when a customer with a concealed carry license shot him in the leg. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

"I was standing up here waiting on the Madison bus on Western, and a guy came up naked," witness Lutisha Gibson said. "Before I knew it, he slapped a lady and walked across the street, then I heard a shot."

Western was shut down in the surrounding area for about an hour as police investigated. About a dozen officers talked to customers and employees, including a young boy who was inside the store.

Neighbors say shootings in the neighborhood have many on edge.

"The shooting and stuff it needs to stop because people are afraid for their lives when they come out," neighbor Steven Cassell said.

According to police, charges are pending against the man who was shot, but there’s no word on whether the shooter faces any charges.