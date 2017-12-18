× Oak Park police ask for help finding girl, 6, taken by mother during supervised visit

OAK PARK, Ill. — Oak Park Police are asking for help locating a 6-year-old girl who was taken by her mother during a court-supervised visit Saturday.

Six-year-old Zoe Stegmeyer lives with her father in Shiller Park, and was accompanied by a court-appointed supervisor as she visited with her mother Wendy Jarvis at an Oak Park restaurant near Jarvis’ home Saturday around 11:15 a.m., according to a statement from the Village of Oak Park.

Jarvis is in a custody dispute with Zoe’s father, and according to the court supervisor, she said she was taking the girl to the restroom when she exited through a rear door in the restaurant kitchen and fled.

While the circumstances of the abduction don’t meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert, Oak Park Police issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory and are asking for help locating Zoe and her mother.

Police describe the missing child as 3’4″ tall, 45 pounds, with blonde, shoulder-length hair, and last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt with a heart on the front, black leggings, black boots and pink gloves.

Jarvis is described as 5’2″ tall, 144 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, and last seen wearing a gray pea coat, a green sweatshirt and black knit cap.

An extensive search turned up no clues, according to the statement from Oak Park officials, and they’re asking anyone with information to call police at 708-386-3800, or provide information anonymously by calling 708-434-1636 or visiting oak-park.us/crimetip.