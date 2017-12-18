Off-duty Chicago officer shoots armed teen trying to carjack him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A teenage suspect was shot while attempting to carjack an off-duty Chicago police officer just blocks away from police headquarters on the South Side Monday night, according to police.

Police said the officer was sitting in their personal SUV around 7 p.m. in the Bronzeville neighborhood when two suspects approached either side of the vehicle.

When one tapped on the passenger side window, the other on the driver's side announced a robbery, and the officer fired his weapon, striking the 18-year-old suspect in the abdomen. The suspect was transported in Northwestern and is in stable condition.

Authorities are looking for the second person.

Police said the officer is an 18-year veteran who lives in the area.

Sgt. Cindy Guerra, CPD News Affairs said it shows how "brazen" carjackings have become that one of their own officers would become a target.

The officer will be on desk duty while the matter is reviewed, as is standard proceeding in police-involved shootings.

One weapon and the officer's gun were recovered at the scene.

Both the Chicago Police Department and the Independent Police Review Authority, which reviews police-involved shootings, are investigating.