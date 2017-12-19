Boy, 13, shot in Aurora being treated for ‘life-threatening’ injury

AURORA, Ill. — A 13-year-old Aurora boy remains hospitalized with a life-threatening injury, three days after he was shot.

At about 4:20 p.m. Saturday, the boy and his older brother were walking on Kane Street, outside the Edna Rollins School, when someone fired from a passing car.

The car, described as possibly a Hyundai sedan, kept driving toward Farnsworth Avenue.

His 17-year-old brother flagged down a nearby sheriff deputy and is brother was taken to an Aurora hospital. He was later airlifted to another hospital where he’s been treated for a life-threatening head injury, according to police.

Investigators say, just moments earlier, the brothers argued with a man at a pizza restaurant on East New York Street.

A description of the suspect has not been released at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 630-256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report