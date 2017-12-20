7-Day Forecast: Chilly temps., snow possible on Christmas Day
-
7-Day Forecast: Temps. in the 40s, snow possible Sunday
-
7-Day Forecast: Snow possible after temperatures take a dive
-
7-Day Forecast: Chilly, sometimes rainy days continue
-
7-day forecast: Mild temperatures on tap for weekend, next week
-
7-Day Forecast: Mild week followed by cold Christmas weekend
-
-
7-Day Forecast: Mild week may end with a white Christmas
-
7-day forecast: Mild temperatures continue
-
7-Day Forecast: After cool start, temps. rise to the 70s
-
Temps bounce around with some chilly lows in the forecast
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm week with rain possible Tuesday, next weekend
-
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm-up ahead, temps in the 70’s
-
7-Day Forecast: Week starts warm, rain possible Wednesday
-
Few more days of mild weather then a drop in temps