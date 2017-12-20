As the season comes closer to an end, Zack Pearson discusses the Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Look on the bright side - at least the season will be over in about two weeks.

A new coaching staff will likely be on the way, and the franchise will undergo yet an on-field regime change for the third time since the 2012 season.

So what is there to look for in their final two games against the dreadful Browns and the division champion Vikings, who'll likely rest their starters in the season finale in Minneapolis? We'll with a team full of young players, there is actually a lot to watch out for.

Zack Pearson of Bear Report discussed those players on both offense and defense on Sports Feed Wednesday night as the team begins their preps for winless Cleveland this Sunday.

You can watch his discussion on Wednesday with Jarrett Payton in the video above or below.