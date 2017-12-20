Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long undergoes neck surgery on Tuesday
LAKE FOREST – When you are one of the faces of the franchises, any kind of Social Media post about surgery gets people a bit concerned.
That includes a player who has already been placed on season-ending Injured Reserve for 2017.
But as the team’s “Man of the People.” so to speak, offensive lineman Kyle Long didn’t want to keep his fans in the dark about his latest bit of news. On Tuesday, he revealed that he underwent neck surgery after another injury-filled season came to an end early.
This was one of the many pictures that Long posted on his Twitter and Instagram story on Tuesday night. Later in the evening, he went onto explain why he underwent the procedure.
Indeed it has been an injury-filled 2016 and 2017 for the three-time Pro Bowler who is arguably the face of the franchise in a period of transition for the franchise that will likely feature his third coach in six seasons come 2018.
After starting all but one game for the Bears in 2013, 2014, and 2015, Long has played in just 18 games the last two years due to the various injuries documented above. The Bears decided to shutdown Long on December 5th as he struggled with the neck and shoulder pain throughout the season while also continuing the recover from the ankle injury in 2016.
Now he’s on the road to recovery for 2018, and he made sure to let his fans know all about his first step towards that on Tuesday.