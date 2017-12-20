Navy sailor surprises little sister at Berwyn elementary school

BERWYN, Ill. — A really nice moment happened at an elementary school in Berwyn.

A first grade student at Irving Elementary, named Destiny, received a special surprise.

Destiny’s older sister Dulce Escutia is a communication technician serving in the U.S. Navy.

She is stationed in San Antonio at the moment.

This was the first time the sisters had seen each other since last Christmas.

The school held this assembly to surprise Destiny and welcome her sister home. The kids even sang the national anthem in her honor.