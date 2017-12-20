Team of ‘Holiday Heroes’ saves Christmas for kids stuck in the hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A team of heroes is saving Christmas for children at dozens of local hospitals who can't make it home for the holidays.

Armed with presents, holiday treats and even Santa, the Holiday Heroes make it their mission to bring the party to them, ensuring every sick kid gets to celebrate regardless of their health.

At the Almost Home Kids transitional care facility, there's the crinkle of wrapping paper and jingle bells against the backdrop of IV drips and monitoring stands, small reminders of Christmas for families who thought they'd have to go without.

"In hospitals kids are told to be strong and brave. Our goal is to allow these kids a couple hours where they can just be kids and have fun," said Holiday Heroes Board President Stuart Baum.

For kids like little Maya and their families, it's a little bit of Christmas that wouldn't have happened otherwise.

Holiday Heroes does this year round, with Valentine's Day, Halloween, Easter and even Super Hero parties.