AAA predicts worst holiday traffic jams Thursday; airports to be busiest Friday

CHICAGO -- Holiday travelers -- brace yourselves.

Auto club AAA says Thursday will be the busiest travel day on the roads this week, with travel times tripling between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The busiest day for air travel this winter holiday season will be Friday when the city is predicting 225,000 passengers will go through O’Hare and Midway Airports.

107 million people are expected to drive, ride and fly this holiday season.

About 90 percent will hit the roads between Saturday and Jan. 1.

