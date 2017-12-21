Ben Finfer discusses 2017 for the Cubs and Bulls on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's interesting to see how two fan bases in the same town can have two completely different goals.

When the Cubs didn't win the World Series after doing so in 2016, there were some fans who were upset even though the team made the National League Championship Series for a third year-in-a-row.

Meanwhile the Bulls won seven-straight games this week and fans are actually not feeling great. They actually want the team to lose to improve their draft position as the team starts a rebuild, so more wins kinda hurts those hopes.

Ben Finfer was back on Sports Feed's Year in Review show to discuss both of these teams that had opposite philosophies in 2017. You can watch his conversation with Jarrett Payton in the video above or below.