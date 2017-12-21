Gabe Salgado looks back at the year that was for the Bears in 2017 on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - If you were looking for hope from the Chicago Bears in 2017, you unfortunately were let down.

Are you surprised? Probably not, but like most of the John Fox era, you were hoping for a little more.

Instead an injury-riddled team getting a rookie quarterback adjusted to life in the NFL struggled to find a successful rhythm for the entire year and will miss the playoffs for a seventh-straight season.

Gabe Salgado of Sporting News appeared on Sports Feed's 2017 Year in Review show to discuss the team and what might be ahead for the team in 2018.

