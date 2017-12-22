Police search for 3 suspects after armed carjacking in Chinatown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are searching for three suspects after a man was carjacked overnight in Chinatown.

The victim told police he had just parked in a lot at 18th and Wentworth when he was approached by three men -- one of whom was armed with handgun and announced a robbery.

Acquaintances of the victim gathered near the scene right after it happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the 26-year-old man was walking away from his car, when the offenders arrived in a black minivan.

At gunpoint, the victim gave up the keys to his white Mercedes SUV.

The offenders drove off with the ML 350, heading southbound on Wentworth.

There could be footage of the incident. There are three cameras pointed at the block where the carjacking happened.

The incident is the latest in a string of armed robberies in Chinatown from muggings to carjackings, prompting numerous community warnings and demands for more police patrols.

This latest carjacking happened less than two blocks away from a police district station.