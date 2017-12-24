Bears get a snowy Christmas Eve triumph over the Browns at Soldier Field

CHICAGO – There were officially 17,539 tickets that weren’t used for today’s game at Soldier Field. Some might argue that number was a bit conservative.

After all, it’s Christmas Eve, the Bears are towards the end of a lost season, and the Browns are even worse. Not exactly the kind of thing that would make fans fight through adverse weather to get to the lakefront for a football game on a holiday.

But those fans that braved the elements got to see a rarity during the 2017 season – a win for John Fox’s team at home.

In control for most of the game, the Bears fought through the consistent snow showers to beat Cleveland 20-3 to close out the home schedule and improve to 5-10 on the season. Perhaps more importantly, they weren’t the first victory of the season for the Browns who now fall to 0-15 on the season.

Jordan Howard scored a pair of touchdowns for the Bears with Mitchell Trubisky running in another in the fourth quarter as the Bears pulled away to sweep the AFC North division in their meetings against the four teams this season. In difficult throwing conditions, Trubisky was 14-of-23 for 193 yards without a touchdown or interception.

That was better than his rookie counterpart DeShone Kizer, whose struggles continued against the Bears defense today. He was 18-of-36 for 182 yards and was intercepted by Kyle Fuller in the first half and Bryce Callahan in the second half as the Browns failed to reach the endzone all day.

The Bears’ three points allowed tied for the second lowest this year, with the team also allowing just a field goal in a 17-3 win over the Panthers on October 22nd.