1 injured in Englewood fire, home destroyed

CHICAGO -- First responders were on the scene of a fire in the city's Englewood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon that left one person injured and a home destroyed.

Officials said the fire was in the basement of a two-story building on the 6100 block of South Wolcott Avenue. The fire happened around 4 p.m.

The person injured was taken to Holy Cross Hospital with smoke inhalation and third degree burns.

Another person, Timothy Jones, was able to escape with the held of his niece.

"I was asleep. If she hadn't woken me up, I would be dead," he said.

The fire department had trouble accessing the basement because “of a hoarder type of situation."

The family living in the building had been living in the neighborhood for over 40 years.

Officials have not said what started the fire.