Mother, 5 kids have new apartment after struggling with mold, no heat

CHICAGO — A South Side mother with her five children now have a new apartment, thanks to a report that aired on WGN on Christmas.

WGN visited Rosie Liggins in her apartment on the South Side, after she said she had leaky ceilings and windows, no heat and lots of mold and mildew.

She said she called management several times to complain, but was threatened with eviction.

WGN called the management company and after the report aired, Liggins and her family were relocated to another unit in the same building.

The company said her old apartment will be cleaned up and rehabbed.