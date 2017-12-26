Dangerous wind chills across Chicago-area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Sub-zero or low single-digit temperatures will combine with west to northwest winds 8 to 15 miles per hour to produce dangerous wind chills in the -15 to -25 degree range Chicago-area-wide this Tuesday morning.

The coldest temperatures and wind chills will be west and north of Chicago/Interstate 80.

These conditions will cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30-minutes, so dress accordingly.

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Advisory until noon Tuesday for DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Ogle Counties in Illinois; and Kenosha, Racine and Walworth Counties in Wisconsin.

For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.