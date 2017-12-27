Chicago homeless spend night in bone-chilling cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- It’s hard to stand outside in Chicago unprotected, even for a minutes. With wind chills hitting 30 below, just 30 minutes in the cold can lead to frostbite.

Community activist Andrew Holmes chose to once again sleep outside with the homeless, to dramatize the need for permanent affordable housing.

Holmes spent 10 hours outdoors, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., as part of his campaign to convince city leaders to spend more to help eradicate the city’s homeless problem.

The Chicago Coalition for the Homeless estimates, there are more than 82,000 homeless people across the city; dozens of them have set up tents along the grassy parkway of the inbound Dan Ryan, right off Taylor St.

On Tuesday night, several homeless were turned away from area shelters, because they were filled to capacity. Of Chicago’s 6 warming centers, most are open from 9 to 5; but only one, at 10 S. Kedzie, is open overnight.

The city has information on homeless resources at its non-emergency 311 phone center.