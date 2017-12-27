× Handmade Polish folk costumes stolen from car in Wicker Park

CHICAGO — Five handmade Polish folk costumes have been stolen from a car in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Wednesday that Marlena Dzis says the outfits were taken between Saturday night and Sunday morning after someone broke out a window in her parked car.

Each costume represents a different region in Poland. They are on loan from The Lira Ensemble, a professional performing arts company specializing in Polish music, song and dance. Dzis sings with the ensemble.

She tells the newspaper that she spent most of Christmas Day searching through alley trash cans for the costumes. She’s also called pawn and resale shops.

Dzis says “for someone to steal something that represents your culture, your heritage and your family, it’s just so sad.”