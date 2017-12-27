Residents at North Side senior center lose heat during Chicago’s frigid temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Wednesday’s dangerously cold temperatures had some residents at a senior center on the North Side complaining after they said their heat wasn't working.

The Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) denied there were any issues at the Caroline Hedger building on the 6400 block of North Sheridan Avenue in Rogers Park, but some senior residents said their heat has not been working properly.

“Sometimes you get a little heat and its cut off again. On and off on and off,” Yvonne Wright, 72, a resident at the home, said.

Wright took WGN inside her apartment in the CHA's building at Sheridan and Devon. She said maintenance crews got the heat working in her unit, on Wednesday but she was brought to tears on Tuesday.

The Chicago area saw dangerously cold, sub-zero temperatures this week. And, even though her thermostat was set at 80 degrees she said the vents were blowing cold air.

Wright also has arthritis over 90 percent of her body.

Wednesday afternoon, a stack of space heaters were delivered to the senior building.

This is the second year in a row some residents there have complained of heating problems.

“I've been sleeping in three sweaters, two pajama pants because it's cold and I've been very sick and it seems to be getting worse,” Stephanie Hayes, a resident in the building, said.

A CHA spokesperson said the building's heating system was replaced in the past year. She said a check of the building and apartments this morning showed temperatures between 76 and 79 degrees. Residents with concerns are encouraged to contact CHA.

Read the full statement from the CHA: