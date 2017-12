WILMINGTON, Ill. — A teenager is dead in a shooting in a Will County church building.

An ambulance and police were called to the Christian Faith Center in Wilmington at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies found the 15-year-old victim unresponsive in a residence attached to the church.

The sheriff’s office says the boy and the shooter were related– but haven’t said how it happened.

The shooter is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.