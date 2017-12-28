Pregnant woman shot in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO — Shots were fired in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, striking a woman in the chest.

The woman was entering a home near 48th and Halsted around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, when a silver or gray sedan pulled up in front of the house.

Police say the people in the car began shouting gang slogans.

Then someone fired two shots in the woman’s direction and took off.

A family friend says the woman is five-and-a-half months pregnant.

The woman is in good condition in the hospital.

No one is in custody.