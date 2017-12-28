Snow on the way! Winter Weather Advisory for Chicago-area begins at noon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Chicagoland starting at noon on Friday and lasting until Midnight.

Illinois counties include Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle and Will.

Indiana counties include Jasper, Lake, La Porte, Newton and Porter.

Winter Weather Advisory this afternoon through midnight. Details on @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/F4RUeejpIg — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) December 29, 2017

Lake & McHenry Counties: you are NOT in the winter weather advisory and you don't get in on much of the snow. Lowest amounts for you. Highest amounts for I-80 area. @WGNMorningNews — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) December 29, 2017

The afternoon commute could be a problem.

Two to five-inches of snow will cause increasingly difficult and hazardous driving conditions to develop across much of the Chicago area, the snow beginning Friday afternoon and continuing until later Friday evening. Highways will be snow-covered , slippery and traffic will be slowed considerably during the afternoon/evening commute.

A wide band of accumulating snow is forecast to spread into the Chicago area from the west – reaching westernmost portions of the area late morning, eventually covering the remainder of the area into northwest Indiana by mid-afternoon. Two to five-inches of snow are expected with heaviest snowfall generally in the vicinity and south of Interstate-80. Snowfall should decrease as you go north with only 1 to 2-inches expected in counties adjacent to the Illinois-Wisconsin border.

