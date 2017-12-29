Chicago carjackings highest in at least 10 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The number of carjackings in the city continues to climb.

The latest carjacking happened Friday afternoon on the South Side.

A 66-year-old woman was sitting in her black Jetta on Kimbark Avenue near 74th. Police say that’s when three black men in their 20s approached her, indicating they had a gun. She exited her vehicle, and the men entered the car.

The woman wasn’t hurt, but she's now the latest victim in Chicago’s growing crime trend.

This year, carjackings have spiked to the highest number in at least 10 years. Statistics show there have been about 968 in 2017. Last year, there were 682 carjackings.

While police can’t pinpoint why carjackings are on the rise, community activist Andrew Holmes says it likely has to do with money.

Police say there are things you can do to protect yourself. One is to be aware of your surroundings, especially this time of year when you’re warming up your car. And if you see anything suspicious, don’t hesitate to call police.