U of C Medicine opens new emergency room

CHICAGO -- The University of Chicago Medicine is ready to welcome new patients to its brand new adult emergency room.

The state-of-the-art emergency department is part of an ambitious expansion at the U of C. It can treat adults for the most serious emergencies, including heart attack and stroke. UChicago Medicine already has a pediatric trauma center and a Burn and Complex Wound Center.

The South Side lost its last adult trauma center 16 years ago, when Michael Reese Hospital closed its doors. UChicago plans to open a full adult trauma center next May.

The university's master plan also calls for the redevelopment of Mitchell Hospital into a dedicated-care cancer facility, with 188 inpatient hospital beds. Current plans call for the facility to open in 2022.