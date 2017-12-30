Heavy police presence in Dolton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOLTON - Police in the South Suburbs have left a home they surrounded earlier today leading to a tense standoff.

Police used a loudspeaker to ask a man to exit a home with his hands in the air.

The activity appeared to be centered around a home on Ellis near Lincoln Avenue.

Police tell WGN it started as an armed robbery in Calumet City that led officers to the house.

Once officers went inside, they say the suspect or suspects was not there.

This is not believed to be connected to a deadly gas station robbery earlier this week in the village.