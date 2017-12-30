× MacBook-shaped Chicago Apple store creating icicles

CHICAGO – The wintry weather is causing headaches for Apple.

The company’s newest Chicago store, located along Michigan Avenue and the Riverwalk, has serious a icicle issue.

The store’s roof is shaped like a MacBook, and its flat surface is creating potentially dangerous icicles.

Apple has roped off the areas with the biggest icicles. The company says it factored in the winter weather when designing the store.

An Apple spokesperson says the issue should be resolved soon.