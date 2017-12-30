String of robberies reported at CTA Red Line stops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - About 1.6 million people ride the "L" every day.

But police recently reported five robberies along the transit system.

They say as people get off the train, a man or a group of men pull out a gun and demand money. There have been five robberies at four stops along the CTA Red Line.

Police say it`s happened as far north as Fullerton and down to 47th Street. Riders say they know the risk--so they take their own precautions.

Authorities say riders should be aware of their surroundings at all times. If you are a victim, remain calm and then dial 911.