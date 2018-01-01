× Chicago Bears head coach John Fox fired

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears officially parted ways with head coach John Fox Monday.

Fox released the following statement:

“Thank you to all the players, coaches, the city of Chicago and Bears fans everywhere, your passion for the game and this team is unmatched in the NFL. Today is the tough part of our results-oriented business but I wish the Bears organization the best for years to come.”

Fox went 14 and 34 in three seasons in Chicago, and only won three division games. That leaves him with the second worst record of any coach in NFL history, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The 62-year-old coach is still owed about $4 million for next season, the final year of his four-year contract.

Bears General Manger Ryan Pace is scheduled to hold a 4 p.m. news conference at Halas Hall.

Some John Fox facts from his quick time in Chicago:

– 14-34 overall record – .291 win percentage (2nd Lowest in Team History ahead of Abe Gibron)

– Just 2nd coach in team history without at least 1 season at .500 or better (Gibron)

– T-3rd for shortest tenure. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/tOcNDgWZuB — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) January 1, 2018

John Fox's three seasons without a postseason berth extends the Bears' playoff drought to 7 years – 3rd longest in team history. The record is 13 from 1964-1976. Team snapped it with WC berth in 1977. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/qXXEuZRz22 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) January 1, 2018

A Cold Reality for the Bears: In this decade (since 2010), the team has had more head coaches (3) than postseason games (2). @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/ikd8jZAJ1y — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) January 1, 2018