Chicago Bears head coach John Fox fired
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears officially parted ways with head coach John Fox Monday.
Fox released the following statement:
“Thank you to all the players, coaches, the city of Chicago and Bears fans everywhere, your passion for the game and this team is unmatched in the NFL. Today is the tough part of our results-oriented business but I wish the Bears organization the best for years to come.”
Fox went 14 and 34 in three seasons in Chicago, and only won three division games. That leaves him with the second worst record of any coach in NFL history, according to the Chicago Tribune.
The 62-year-old coach is still owed about $4 million for next season, the final year of his four-year contract.
Bears General Manger Ryan Pace is scheduled to hold a 4 p.m. news conference at Halas Hall.
