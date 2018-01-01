Dangerous cold in Chicago for 1st day of 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- 2018 got off to a frigid start in Chicago as much of the area is under a Wind Chill Warning or Wind Chill Advisory.

The Wind Chill Warning impacts Kane, Kendall, Ogle, Grundy, Iroquois, DeKalb, McHenry, LaSalle, Kankakee and Lee until noon Monday.

The Wind Chill Advisory impacts northwest Indiana, southern Wisconsin and the following Illinois counties: Cook, Will, Lake, DuPage, Kendall, Ogle, Grundy, Iroquois, DeKalb, McHenry, LaSalle, Kankakee and Lee. The advisory remains in effect until noon Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says to expect wind chills to range from -20 to -35, with the coldest through Monday morning. These wind chills can cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin.

