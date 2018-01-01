In Jeff Glass’ homecoming, Blackhawks can’t repeat overtime success in Calgary

CALGARY – In the course of one week, the Blackhawks had one of their best storylines of the 2017-2018 season so far.

Jeff Glass was in Rockford around the Christmas holiday when news came that Corey Crawford was going on Injured Reserve for a second-straight season. He got his first start in Edmonton and impressed fans with a 42 save performance to give the Blackhawks a chance to win. Patrick Kane made his effort pay off with a goal in overtime for a victory.

That set up another memorable moment for Glass, who was awarded a second start in his home team in Calgary on Sunday evening.

“It’s exciting. It’s something I’ve always dreamed of,” said Glass before the game at the Saddledome. “I never thought it actually would come true.”

We’ll it did, but unlike his first start it didn’t have the storybook ending.

This time it was the Flames who were able to beat Glass in overtime to hand the Blackhawks a 4-3 defeat before the New Year began. Once again the goalie came up with a strong effort, stopping 35 of 39 shots, but Mark Giordano’s goal 52 seconds into the extra session kept the Blackhawks from picking up more points at the end of their Western Canada road trip.

It wasn’t the best start to the game for Glass, who allowed a goal just before the end of the first period then two more in the second as the Blackhawks fell behind 3-0. But the goalie shut down the Flames after that before the Blackhawks offense finally responded, with Jordan Oesterle and Jonathan Toews finding the net to cut the lead to one.

With the empty net, Brandon Saad, who hadn’t had a goal since December 12th, evened the game with 1:46 to got to force the overtime. It was there another chance for Glass to create a storybook faded away in a memorable week for the goaltender.