Jarrett Payton discusses the Bears’ firing of John Fox on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It was a move that he talked about a number of times over the course of the last two months on Sports Feed - and on Monday it finally happened.

The Bears have cut ties with John Fox after three seasons in which he struggled to get anything going with a team that was in constant flux. Hence many were happy to see the Bears make the decision on New Year's Day which many wanted during the season.

Jarrett Payton was one of those who thought the team would be better with a new voice and he discussed that on Sports Feed via phone on Monday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydaman.

