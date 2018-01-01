Meet the first Chicago-area babies born in 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK LAWN, Ill. -- Some Chicago-area families kicked off the New Year with new bundles of joy. Here are some of the first born in 2018.

Baby Janae Davis made her debut eight minutes after midnight at Advocate Christ Medical Center in south suburban Oak Lawn.

Her parents Jeremy Davis and Dana Brown are thrilled and say her 6-year-old sister Jayda is excited to have a sister to play with.

A couple of minutes later, at 12:10 a.m., Maren McGrory came into the world.

She was born to Matt and Mikela McGrory at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in west suburban Winfield.

Maren has three older siblings. Her parents say her name honors their Irish roots and means "the sea."

At 12:32 a.m., Baby Aryansh was born at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in northwest suburban Park Ridge. He is the first child for mom Anusha Ankathi and dad Rakesh Kotla, and his name is a combination of his parents' names and means "popular."

Vincent Manuel Regalado-Perez was born about 20 minutes later at 12:50 a.m. at NorthShore University HealthSystem Highland Park Hospital. He was welcomed into the world by his mom Aliza Regalado and dad Jose Perez, as well as his four siblings.

Congratulations to all the families!