Ryan Pace gets two-year contract extension as he starts search for new Bears’ coach

LAKE FOREST – Almost as rare as playoff appearances for the Bears so far this decade has been the sight of their President at a podium.

But when Ted Phillips talked on Monday at Halas Hall at a new conference, he did so with a purpose and a little bit of news.

He stood up in front of the media and backed General Manager Ryan Pace’s rebuilding plan despite just 14 wins in three seasons and the firing of head coach John Fox after just three seasons. In fact, he put his money where his mouth is by giving Pace a two-year contract extension on his original deal that keeps him with the Bears through 2021.

“Because he’s earned the opportunity to see his plan to fruition,” said Phillips right after announcing the extension. “And as President and CEO I’m committed to providing the resources necessary to bring the best players, coaches, staff, and facilities to be a league leader – and that will translate to sustainable on-field success.”

It’s not quite going out on a limb for Phillips, who had Pace locked in till 2019 anyway. It only makes his coaching choice which he’ll make that much more important over the coming weeks.

The General Manager now has four years left on his contract, likely the length of the contract the Bears will sign with coach who will replace Fox. Hence Pace will be tied to this hire more than he was to the one made shortly after his tenure began in January of 2015.

During a half-hour news conference following the news of his extension, Pace was careful to set guidelines on any part of the search. From offensive or defensive, from assistant to previous head coach, the general manager was coy with specifics on what he might be looking for to lead the Bears in 2018 and beyond.