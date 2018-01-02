Frozen hydrants cause problems during extra-alarm fire in Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEY, Ill. -- Frozen hydrants are causing issues for fire crews as a house burns in the south suburbs.

The two-alarm fire broke at a two-story single family home on 164th and Emerald Avenue in Harvey around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The temperatures are so cold this morning that crews are having a tough time getting water on the fire.

Frozen hydrants are reportedly what caused the fire to grow.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury in the fire. The owners of the house were not home at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.