Last, first New Year wedding for Cook County Clerk David Orr

CHICAGO -- For the last time, Cook County Clerk David Orr performed the first wedding of 2018 on Tuesday.

It's been a tradition for Orr who announced last year that he would not seek re-election come November 18th.

On Tuesday Orr married his last couple, Rosie Fogle and Brian Wildeman from Woodlawn. They stood in line at 4 a.m. for the chance to be the first to get married in 2018.

For getting up early and being the first in line, the newlyweds who have been together for 5 years and have a 2-year-old daughter will get a gift package that includes concert tickets, theatre tickets, hotel stays downtown and many more prizes.

The couple thought being the first to be married this year would be a great way to begin their adventure together.

"It was a fun surprise and a fun way to announce it to our friends and family," said Wildeman.

Orr performed his first marriage in 1991. He says the tradition started by accident when a friend of his came in and he got a judges permission to marry them right away. Orr said its a tradition he'll miss when he leaves office.

"This is such a fun thing. Government has its share of problems but this is a fun thing," said Orr.