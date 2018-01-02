Puerto Rico hurricane victims in Chicago seek warm weather clothes during cold snap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Residents of Puerto Rico displaced by Hurricane Maria are finding a new weather challenge in Chicago: They're looking for help dealing with the extreme cold.

The city of Chicago has been helping by handing out coats, glove, hats and other winter weather attire to people who fled the island without the proper clothing.

The Hurricane Resource Center at 1400 N. Sacramento Ave. is coordinating the effort.

U.S. Sen. Richaard Durbin (D-IL) stopped by the center Tuesday morning to see how the effort was going.

Durbin is also working on securing federal money for Puerto Rico to help with rebuilding efforts.