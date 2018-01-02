Woman shot in Parkway Gardens after argument, police say

CHICAGO – A 27-year-old woman was shot in the arm in the city’s Parkway Gardens neighborhood on Tuesday after she got into an argument with the offender.

Police said the woman was shot in the 6400 block of South Calumet around 3 p.m. on Tuesday by an unknown offender. The offender was sitting in a vehicle when the woman got involved in a verbal altercation with the offender. The offender then fired shots, striking the victim.

The woman was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.